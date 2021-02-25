dpa/GNA – A shoot-out between police and suspected drug dealers erupted on Wednesday outside a busy shopping mall in the Philippine capital, sending shoppers and pedestrians scampering for safety.

There were no reports yet of casualties in the firefight outside Ever Commonwealth Mall in the suburban city of Quezon.

A video of the incident showed people fleeing for safety as sounds of bursts of gunfire filled the air.

Traffic in the vicinity of the mall has been stopped to ensure the safety of the passing motorists.

The management of the mall confirmed the incident and appealed to people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing.

“We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside,” it said in a statement. “The management is closely coordinating with the police.”