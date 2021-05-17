Three suspected Islamist militants were killed on Sunday in a clash with government troops in the southern Philippines, the military said.

Soldiers were on a patrol when they encountered the militants in a village in Sumisip town in Basilan province.

The militants were believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, said Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr, a regional military commander.

Troops recovered the bodies of the slain terrorists after the clash, he added. The military did not suffer any casualties, Vinluan said.

Abu Sayyaf is the most violent Islamist group in the Philippines and has been blamed for some of the worst terrorist attacks in the country, as well as high-profile kidnappings for ransom.

The militants have abducted dozens of foreigners for ransom since 2000.

The group has allied itself with the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for several bombings in the Philippines.