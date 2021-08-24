Philippines’ Duterte agrees to be party’s VP candidate in 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling political party’s vice presidential candidate in next year’s elections, a party official said on Tuesday.

Duterte accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban political party amid “popular calls” for a leadership “that will guarantee continuity of the administration’s programmes,” said Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the party.

“President Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamour of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban Party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections,” he added.

Nograles said the PDP-Laban party is scheduled to hold a national assembly on September 8 to discuss other candidates in the 2022 national elections.

Under Philippine laws, a president is limited to one six-year term, and Duterte’s will end in June 2022.

While Duterte has often portrayed himself as a reluctant president, critics warned he could be trying to remain in power by vying for the number two post.

The 76-year-old leader has in the past said he was open to running for vice president because it would give him immunity from any criminal suits that might be brought against him when he steps down.

Duterte is facing a possible investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity for thousands of killings under his administration’s campaign agaisnt illegal drugs.