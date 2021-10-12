Philippines: Nine dead in landslides, floods caused by storm Kompasu

Nine people were killed in the Philippines in landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Kompasu, the national disaster agency said Tuesday.

Eleven people were also reported missing in various accidents in the affected provinces, said Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency.

Four people were killed in three separate landslides in the northern province of Benguet, where six were still missing, Jalad said.

Five people drowned in flash floods in nearby Cagayan province and the western province of Palawan. Five more were missing in floods in Palawan and the northern province of Ilocos Norte, he added.

Kompasu was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 125 kph as it moved away from the northern Philippines, the weather bureau said.

Heavy to intense rains were expected over the northern Philippines, triggering scattered to widespread flooding, flash floods and rain-induced landslides, it warned.

Kompasu was expected to exit the Philippines on Tuesday and was headed to Hainan, China, the bureau said.

“Within the next 36 hours, the storm is forecast to gradually intensify but is becoming less likely to reach typhoon category prior to making landfall over Hainan Island,” it said.

The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines was Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people and displaced more than 4 million in November 2013.