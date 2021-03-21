dpa/GNA – The Philippines on Saturday reported a record 7,999 additional coronavirus infections, pushing the country’s national tally to 656,056.

The death toll from Covid-19 also rose to 12,930, up 30, the Department of Health said.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to be high, so it is better to just stay in your homes when it is not necessary to go out,” the department said in its daily bulletin.

“Remember to avoid the three C’s – closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact settings,” it added.

The department also encouraged Filipinos to “avoid large congregations and practice religious activities at home” during Lent, a key religious holiday in the Philippines that ends in early April.

“Strict adherence to the minimum public health standards in all private and public settings is strongly emphasized to minimize Covid-19 transmission and avoid further mutations,” it added.

The Philippines has reimposed entry restrictions for foreigners travelling into the country, and set a curfew in the capital region of Metro Manila in a bid to help control the spread of the virus.

It has been experiencing delays in its immunization drive, and has so far only acquired more than 1.125 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The shots have been given to 215,997 people, mostly health care workers.

The government was expecting more than 6 million dollars worth of vaccines to be delivered until April. It aims to inoculate 70 per cent of the estimated 110 million Filipinos by the end of the year.