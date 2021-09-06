Philippines to ease Covid restrictions, but posts highest daily tally

The Philippines will further ease coronavirus restrictions in the capital this week, despite posting its highest-ever daily count of Covid-19 cases on Monday, the government said.

The Department of Health reported 22,415 new coronavirus infections on Monday, pushing the country’s total caseload to more than 2.1 million.

The death toll rose by 103, to 34,337, the department added.

While the cases were still expected to rise, the government announced on Monday that the capital region of Metro Manila will revert to a less stringent general community quarantine on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government will also pilot a new system in Metro Manila, under which only high-risk areas, such as specific streets or buildings, will be placed under strict lockdown.

“Persons authorized outside their residence can leave, but they cannot go back [during the lockdown period,]” Roque said. “They cannot go back and forth to their homes. We will grant aid, including food.”

“We expect this to be more effective,” he added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Metro Manila remains at high risk for Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“The [capital region] continues its upward trend with reported cases increasing by 13 per cent compared to the previous seven days,” she said.

The government has also been pushing for more Filipinos to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

As of September 5, more than 15 million Filipinos, or more than 13 per cent of the Philippines’ total population, have been fully vaccinated.