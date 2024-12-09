Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor Clinches Awutu Senya East Seat, Ending Hawa Koomson’s 12-Year Reign

In a stunning upset in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, affectionately known as ‘The Woman’ by her supporters, has unseated the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Mavis Hawa Koomson to win the Awutu Senya East (Kasoa) parliamentary seat.

Koryoo Okunnor secured 50,886 votes, defeating Koomson, who garnered 38,942 votes, bringing an end to her 12-year tenure as MP. This marks a significant political shift in the constituency, as Koomson had been a dominant figure in the region since her first election in 2012.

Koryoo Okunnor, who first contested the seat in 2020, had previously lost by a margin of around 5,000 votes. However, after a successful campaign in her party’s internal elections last year, she made a strong comeback to claim victory with a commanding margin.

In her victory speech, Koryoo Okunnor pledged to focus on providing job opportunities for the youth of Kasoa, addressing infrastructural challenges, and fostering a more peaceful and progressive atmosphere in the area. She emphasized her desire to shed Kasoa’s negative reputation and promised to soon unveil plans that will benefit the community.

Expressing gratitude to the voters, she thanked them for their faith in her leadership and assured them of her unwavering commitment to better representation in Parliament.

In addition to her parliamentary victory, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also triumphed in the presidential election in the constituency, marking the first time the party has won the seat since its creation in 2012. Former president John Mahama received 54,480 votes, defeating the NPP’s Mahamadu Bawumia, who garnered 38,942 votes.

Koryoo Okunnor’s victory is seen as a triumph for the NDC in the region and a significant shift in the political landscape of Awutu Senya East.