PhosAgro Launches Digital Education Platform for African Farmers

PhosAgro, one of Russia’s largest phosphate-based fertilizers producers, has launched a digital education platform for African farmers called Pro Agro Lectorium. The announcement was made by PhosAgro’s Deputy CEO for Sales, Marketing and Logistics, Mikhail Sterkin, during the second Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

It is an easy-to-use online educational service for farmers from African countries.

The platform provides online lectures on a variety of topics: sustainable agriculture, the basics of plant nutrition, and the proper use of mineral fertilizers for achieving food security and for producing crops with the qualities consumers are looking for.\

The lecturers include experts from PhosAgro; leading scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian State Agrarian University – Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy and other agricultural universities; as well as top managers and experts from major agricultural companies from around the world.

Mr Sterkin said that, “Africa is the fastest-growing continent in the world today. Its population is going to double by 2050, when a quarter of the planet’s inhabitants will call Africa home. To feed this rapidly growing population, the countries on the continent need to create a sustainable, high-yield agricultural sector right now.

As the largest Russian supplier of fertilizers to Africa – accounting for 33% of Russia’s total fertilizer exports to the continent – we are aware that it will be impossible to incorporate innovations in Africa without the support of local experts.

“That is why PhosAgro is taking the opportunity provided by the Russia–Africa Summit to launch its Pro Agro Lectorium educational platform.

The platform will enable African farmers to access the accumulated knowledge of PhosAgro experts, Russian scientists, top managers and experts from leading agribusinesses on their phones or other devices.

We believe that this service will be a useful tool in shaping a sustainable model of modern agriculture in Africa and ensuring the continent’s food security.”