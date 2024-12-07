PHOTO: Dr. Bawumia Casts His Vote in Walewale as 2024 Election Gets Underway

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cast his vote in the Walewale constituency in the North East Region as Ghanaians head to the polls for the 2024 general election.

Voting at his hometown polling station, Bawumia’s presence in Walewale is significant not only for his presidential bid but also as a boost for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the constituency.

The Walewale constituency holds sentimental value for the Vice President, underscoring his deep connection to the region and its people. His vote today is seen as a symbolic step toward his potential bid to become Ghana’s first Muslim president, should he secure a victory in the election.

Bawumia, who has campaigned on promises of economic recovery, digital transformation, and job creation, aims to position himself as the leader to guide Ghana through its current economic challenges. His campaign message resonates with voters seeking stability and growth in uncertain times.

The day’s vote marks a pivotal moment in Bawumia’s journey toward the presidency, as he hopes to garner support in his home region and across the country.