Photography is an art to ignite happiness and hope- Ghanaian-American Photographer

Ghanaian-American Photographer, Akwasi Boakye Bofah, fondly hailed in the photography and creative arts circles as CamerasAllOver has underscored the need for photographers to passionately bring out the happiness in their clients by giving them memorable pictures that would ignite their moods.

According to the popular photographer, it was very important for cameramen to accurately tell the story of their clients in a more fascinating way, in order to ignite their sense of hope and positivity.

The adorable Lensman who has been trending on social media handles such as CamerasAllOver ascertained the need to impact lives with lenses by capturing insightful moments at whatever occasion it may be and practice the profession as an art.

CamerasAllOver, who has gained recognition in the “DMV” (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia), reiterated the significance of mesmerising one’s state of emotion with the final picture shown.

Popularly active on Instagram as Bofah Studio, he observed that, photography must exude the confidence of the client and exhibit love in them through the occasion at which the photo was captured.

“The client must have a beaming experience which may forever linger on their minds and bring out their potentials through the confidence exhibited”, the sensational photographer stressed.

The Travel Photographer who has been capturing spectacular images with his lenses has over the years taken over millions of photos on travel expeditions, outdoor and indoor events.

CamerasAllOver mentioned that he would have a mentoring session soon to give professional advice and empowerment to budding photographers and all photo enthusiasts to perform well in their photography prospects.

He promised to make Models have very insightful ways to approach the camera in their professional endeavours by giving them the needed guidelines on his social media handles when the CamerasAllOver Empowerment session begins.

The iconic Lensman commended all photographers across the continent for doing a good job with their cameras as a means of telling stories to impact societies and the world at large.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah