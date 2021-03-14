African Entrepreneurship School, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in partnership with Compassion International, also an NGO, has graduated 110 students who undergone entrepreneurship training.
They were equipped with requisite skills and knowledge in Hairdressing, Electricals, Carpentry, Mason, Graphic Designing, Makeup and Cosmetology and awarded certificates.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505