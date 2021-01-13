President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday cut the ribbon to officially open the new Chancery building of the French Embassy in Accra.

The event was the first official public function the President undertook after he was sworn into office on January 7, 2021 to begin his second term as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces for the second time.

Joined by the French Foreign Minister, Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, President Akufo-Addo opened the building which he commissoned in 2017 to replace the Embassy’s now defunct facility that shared a wall with Ghana’s presidency.