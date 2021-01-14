Home Multimedia News Photos Photos: Apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon News Photos Photos: Apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon By xinhuanet.com - Jan 14, 2021 Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua) Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua) An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua) Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua) An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua) Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Photos Photos: Akufo-Addo opens new French Chancery in Accra News Photos Jean-Yves Le Drian’s Visit To Decathlon Kawukudi In Pictures News Photos Burkina Faso seeks to increase electricity access News Photos Pullman Accra Airport City Project in Photos News Photos YEA Covid-19 stimulus package: Vetting of beneficiary Ghanaian athletes started News Photos Is China Going to Have the Decency to Apologize? News Photos Suhum MP trains youth on COVID-19 News Photos Photos show how China works amid epidemic outbreak News Photos Ghana Covid-19: Africa-China Supplies LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.