Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.
Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.
Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Apartment buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.
Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020. Lebanon's real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
An apartment building is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.
Lebanon’s real estate sector saw significant demand following years of stagnation as most depositors in Lebanese banks decided to flee their money into real estate amid fears of a possible haircut given the financial collapse in the country, experts say. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.