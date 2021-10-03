Photos: Beekeeping Training

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has cautioned the public against the destruction of honey bees, which eventually reduces the population of plants’ pollinators.

Professor Paul Bosu, Deputy Director-General (DG) of CSIR, noted that increasing the presence of pollinators could produce good crops yields and increase productivity, saying, 60 per cent or 70 per cent of all crops grown in Ghana and Africa, and at large the world, depends on pollinators.