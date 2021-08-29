Photos: Damaged Buipe Toll Bridge road

A deep pothole closer to the Buipe Toll Bridge in the Savannah Region has trapped two vehicles blocking all other vehicles plying the Tamale-Techiman highway creating heavy vehicular traffic for almost 24 hours.

The two Burkinabe heavy duty vehicles with registration numbers BF 2397 T1 03 and BF 1723 E6 03, which were traveling from the opposite end of the road got trapped at the pothole, around 18hrs GMT Saturday, August 28.

Other drivers who attempted to overtake vehicles ahead ended up blocking the entire road leaving several commuters stranded.