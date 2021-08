Some Residents of Santeo, a community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on Monday demonstrated over what they said is neglect of road networks within the community.

The residents who chanted war songs blocked some portions of the main Santeo road amidst burning of tyres to register their displeasure; and carrying placards some with the inscription: “Roads have no political colour” “We need pipe borne water”.