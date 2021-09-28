Photos: Ghanaian cosmetics tap into global market

Using a traditional method of fighting body odor with the use of lime and wood ashes, a Ghanaian cosmetics company is aiming for a niche in the global market.

Operating from a little space at Spintex in Accra, Gmith Cosmetics, Ghana’s first natural deodorant, and body spray company has been producing deodorant and body spray made from lime, water, alcohol, wood ash extract, and pure essential oil.

Speaking to Xinhua in an interview, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gladys Antwi Boateng said she is optimistic the company would become a name to reckon with in the global cosmetics industry.