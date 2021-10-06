Photos: HMS Trent Deploys to West Africa

Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols and a mission to support allies in West Africa.
The River-class patrol ship will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde, and will take part in French-led multinational training exercises that will bring together international partners in the region, known as Exercise Grand African Nemo.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News