Photos: HMS Trent Deploys to West Africa

By
News Ghana
-
0
Hms Trent File
Hms Trent File

Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols and a mission to support allies in West Africa.

 

The River-class patrol ship will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde, and will take part in French-led multinational training exercises that will bring together international partners in the region, known as Exercise Grand African Nemo.

Trent Departs Gib
Trent Departs Gib
Commando File
Commando File
Trent Departs Gib
Trent Departs Gib
