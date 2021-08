The demolition of the Hong-Kong building at the Makola the Accra Central Business District has started per the recommendations of the Seven-member Committee.

The 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is responsible for pulling down the edifice but the AMA task force, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and NADMO were at the scene to assist and to ensure its success.

The demolition exercise is being then in consultation with the various stakeholders and shop owners.