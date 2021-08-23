Photos: Hong-Kong Building demolition expected to last for days

The demolition of the Hong-Kong building at the Makola the Accra Central Business District, which was gutted by fire is expected to last for some few days, the authorities have said.

The exercise, which started at exactly 1200 hours on Sunday, is still ongoing as at the time the GNA left the scene around 1715 hours.

Mr Gilbert Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, speaking with the Ghana News Agency, said the personnel would be working throughout the night with the aid of powerful lights to ensure they finish