Photos: Hong-Kong Market Building that got burnt at Makola

By
News Ghana
-
0
72
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola

All is set for the implosion of the Hong-Kong Market Building that got burnt at Makola in the Central Business District of Accra.

Officers of the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces have cordoned off the area ahead of the exercise.

Scaffolds and excavators are positioned in readiness for the demolition, scheduled for today.

The exercise follows the recommendation of the technical team, which investigated the July 5 Fire, that the building had become weak and its integrity had been compromised.

Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola
Hong Kong Building Makola

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here