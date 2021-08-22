Photos: Hong-Kong Market Building that got burnt at Makola

All is set for the implosion of the Hong-Kong Market Building that got burnt at Makola in the Central Business District of Accra.

Officers of the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces have cordoned off the area ahead of the exercise.

Scaffolds and excavators are positioned in readiness for the demolition, scheduled for today.

The exercise follows the recommendation of the technical team, which investigated the July 5 Fire, that the building had become weak and its integrity had been compromised.