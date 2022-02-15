Photos: How Lydia Seyram Alhassan Celebrated Chocolate Day With UG Students

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan yesterday, celebrated Chocolate Day with Students of the University of Ghana community.

According to her, the excitement and joy on the faces of the students made her day.

She used the opportunity to interact and encouraged the students to commit themselves entirely to their books so as to come out with excellent results at the end of their studies.

See Pictures of the day

By Prosper Agbenyega