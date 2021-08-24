Photos: Injured Police Personnel in Bono Region

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) on Sunday, August 22, 2021 visited four Police personnel who, in their line of duty, suffered various degrees of injury and were now incapacitated.

A news brief from the Police said the personnel visited; Corporal Issaka Akurugu of Bono Rapid Deployment Force (RDF), Lance Corporal Bernard Sefa of Bono Regional Operation, Sunyani; Lance Corporal Anane Bosoka, of Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Sunyani and Lance Corporal Collins Baah of Bono East Regional Visibility, Techiman.

