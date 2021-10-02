Photos: Kumasi International Airport flagship projects

Work on the Kumasi International Airport, one of the flagship projects being executed under the President Akufo-Addo’s Administration to augment socio-economic activities in Ghana, is nearing completion.
On completion, the facility will become the country’s second most-important international aviation edifice expected to facilitate trade and economic activities within the West African sub-Region.
