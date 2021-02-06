The world with time will re-embrace its old state, coupled with educative and fun-having social gatherings at the Church, schools and other places of interest irrespective of the outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, the Northern Accra Diocesan (NAD)Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, said it could be possible, but only if everyone cooperated with the laid down safety guidelines set by the World Health Organisation.