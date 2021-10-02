Photos: National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2021

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has re-iterated government’s commitment to activities geared towards strengthening Ghana’s cyber security framework.
“The Government as a cybersecurity enabler, will continue to make the necessary efforts, including relevant budgetary allocations to support our national cybersecurity development activities,” she said.
