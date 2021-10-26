Photos: Queen’s Baton arrives in Ghana

The Queen’s Baton arrived in Ghana on Monday, October 25, from Free Town, Sierra Leone.

Mr. Alie Gibrill Koroma, a member of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) of Sierra Leone brought the Queen’s Baton and presented it to the President of the Commonwealth Games Association Ghana, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.

He commended Ghana for creating an exciting scene on the Queen’s Baton.