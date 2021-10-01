Photos: Reggie Rockstone’s Living Room Session at Front/Back

On Wednesday, 29th September, Antoine Mensah hosted Reggie Rockstone at the Front/Back Living Room session. It’s an intimate interview session where artists get to share their music journey and interact with fans over music and drinks.
The two had a stimulating conversation on Reggie’s music career, being a businessman and current music trends right before Reggie was presented with a signature drink named after him: The Rockstone.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News