Photos: SOSA holds workshop for JHS final year pupils

The Star Old Students Association (SOSA) has held an educational workshop to motivate the final year pupils of Star Junior High School (JHS) in Tema in preparation for the upcoming Basic Education School Examination (BECE).
The workshop was on the theme: “Dream it! Pursue it! Achieve it!” members of the association used the occasion to share their experiences in life with the final year pupils to spur them on to greatness.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News