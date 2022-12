The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on Boxing Day to pay a “Christmas homage” to him.

Dr Bawumia who shared pictures of the visit on his Facebook page said “it’s always refreshing to interact with Papa Kufuor.”

Source: Classfmonline.com