Photos: Yaa Yaa shows off her newly-awarded Master’s degree

Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress, Yaa Yaa went a notch up the higher education ladder over the weekend, showing off her newly awarded master’s degree in her graduation photos shared online.

Bertha Bridget Kankam, who widely goes by Yaa Yaa has been well-known for her stunning vocals and outstanding stagecraft as far back as 2009 (under her first name, Bertha). Her educational achievements, however, haven’t been known to many. But on October 22, Yaa Yaa revealed she was officially a postgraduate, showing off her Master in Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology certificate from the Conrad School of Entrepreneurship and Business under the University of Waterloo, Ontario, one of Canada’s Top 10 institutions. This new edition builds on the singer and actress’ degree – a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts with Music – from the University of Ghana.

Sharing her journey with a source close to us over the phone, Yaa Yaa detailed her journey to this new accomplishment: “It is a true depiction of the life of an entrepreneur; filled with so many ups and downs; a journey of self-discovery it has been for me, from both studying and doing that successfully in a new country. But I am happy to be in the community at the Conrad School and the University of Waterloo at large, which constantly provided the support I needed to sail through this program successfully”.

She continued, “One thing that kept me going is my deepest desire to change the world as I sing of in ‘No Running’ (on my “Agoo” album), and getting this educational upgrade was necessary to add more fuel to the great change I have been impacting through my work in the entertainment industry. In the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.’ I believe this is the beginning of great things to come. In this program, I put my learning to practice through venture creation and helping other start-ups and businesses find innovative solutions to their business problems. All in all, I am honored that I had the opportunity to learn at the feet of such a great faculty and its professors culminating in a relationship I will always deeply cherish”.

But that’s not to say Yaa Yaa would stop making new music; after all, she won the “Best GH/Canada Act” award at the 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA, back in July. Answering when she would share her next song, as it has been two years since “Agoo,” she expressed: “I believe there is certainly love and a market for what I do not just at home but here in America as well. So, I am on a new journey, and I am super excited to share that with my lovely fans who have had the patience to wait this long since my “Agoo” album. I encourage my fans to follow me on all my social media platforms (@yaayaaofficial) to get updates on what I have underway”.

You can stream/download Yaa Yaa’s “Agoo,” here: http://smarturl.it/listenagooalbum