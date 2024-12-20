PHRNK Releases New Single “Up n Grateful”

Lagos-born rapper PHRNK, now based in South Africa, makes a triumphant return with his latest single, “Up n Grateful”.

This uplifting track is a heartfelt expression of PHRNK’s gratitude for the blessings in his life, including the opportunity to pursue his passion for music. With “Up n Grateful”, PHRNK celebrates life, resilience, and the chance to share his gift with the world.

The inspiring single is accompanied by poignant artwork captured within the sacred walls of a church, underscoring PHRNK’s message of hope and devotion. Fans can look forward to a complementary music video, set to drop soon, which will further bring the song’s uplifting themes to life.

“Up n Grateful” is now available on all digital platforms!

Stream : https://afrisounds.lnk.to/UpNGrateful