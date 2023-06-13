Physically-challenged agro-processor constructs Police Post at Kwatire

Physically challenged entrepreneur Kofi Vinyo has commenced the construction of a police post costing GHS 60,000 at the police barrier on the Odumase-Kwatire feeder road in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Mr. Vinyo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kwatire-based Kofi Vinyo Company Limited (KVCL), an agro-processing company said the project contained washrooms for male and female personnel, a fully furnished office with a laptop computer and dining room.

It is expected to be completed within 60 days.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony held at Kwatire, Mr Vinyo said the barrier needed a Police Post to provide shelter for the personnel.

“I am always saddened any time I cross the Police barrier and find these personnel standing in the scorching sun.

The situation is even pathetic in the wet seasons because these Police personnel don’t have any shelter or anywhere to hide during rainfall. In fact, they are protecting us, and we must also support them,” he stated.

Mr Vinyo observed modern policing remained a shared and collective responsibility and promised to support the Police in fighting the surging crime wave in the municipality.

Police Superintendent Eric Anaba, the Sunyani West District Police Commander expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying the Police needed more assistance from the public in crime combat.

He expressed concern about substance abuse among the youth in the area and called on residents to support and provide the Police with information about people with questionable characters and strange movements.

P/Supt Anaba called on wealthy citizens in the area to emulate the example and support the Police to intensify night patrols to prevent criminal operations through the arrest of perpetrators for prosecution.

Mr Kwasi Agyemang, the Managing Director of the Sunyani-based Agyemang Construction Limited, executing the project called for cooperation among residents in the area for the project to be completed as scheduled.