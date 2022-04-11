Physically challenged man appeals for support

Mr. Eric Andoh, a 35-year-old physically challenged man who is a shoemaker, has appealed to government, philanthropists and other stakeholders to support him to complete a rehabilitation and training centre he was constructing.

The metal container being built as the training centre, is about 50 per cent complete and would accommodate about 40 people trying to learn various trades, when completed.

Currently, the centre is in dire need of tools and equipment as well as logistics to provide the conducive environment needed for learning.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Andoh, who is also the Chief Executive Officer for “Support and Development for the Needy Foundation,” emphasized his commitment to help the poor and the vulnerable in society.

He said the foundation had so far trained about 20 individuals in trades such as tailoring and dressmaking, footwear manufacturing and repairs of home appliances and equipment.

Mr Andoh said this when he presented 50 sewing machines to some needy persons who were in apprenticeships in tailoring and dressmaking.

Mr. Andoh said the gesture was meant to cushion the beneficiaries to do their best in the tailoring and dressmaking industry.

He said building a vibrant economy for all could not be achieved through formal education alone, hence the need to master a talent in the quest to develop the country through self employment and industrialization.

Further, he said continuous effort should be put in place to support various artisans to make them financially independent.

Juliet Okyere, a beneficiary said, ‘I wanted to learn how to sew, but I could not buy the sewing machine, so I am grateful to the Foundation.”