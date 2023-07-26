Physician Assistants embark on nationwide strike over unfair treatment

Physician Assistants across the country have been on a nationwide strike since the 24th of July, 2023 over unfair treatment meted out to them by the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana.

The effect of the strike has resulted in a total reduction in OPD attendance since patients are left frustrated when they visit hospitals and health centres.

The professionals, based on the treatment they have been subjected to all these years, are fully convinced that the regulator, Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has and doesn’t mean well for them and have cried foul that there should be the withdrawal of section 43 of the health service regulatory Act, Act 857, since there is an existing job description and code of conduct, and calls for exit from the Medical and Dental Council as a regulator for the PA profession.

They have appealed to the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), and other governmental agencies to see to the amicable resolution of this impasse.