Phytosciences Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Phytosciences GmBH, published a report titled Therapeutic Potential of Cannabinoids in Mental Disorders: Evidence from Pre-clinical and Clinical and studies. The detailed summary includes all available and relevant data pertaining to understanding how cannabis intake affects those with anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, and ADHD.

“A comprehensive review of this nature was extremely necessary,” said Dr. Pritesh Kumar, the Managing Director of Phytosciences GmBH. “In countries where cannabis is legally available, many people are self-medicating to treat conditions such as depression and anxiety. Medical professionals need to be further educated about crucial issues published in this report, such as the findings on the opposing effects of high and low dosing. In countries where cannabis legality and the value it may bring medicinally is still being debated, this information is pertinent to understanding the effects it might have on public health. Our goal in generating this report and its data is to make it available to medical professionals, scientists, regulators, and anyone in government in Ghana who wishes to be educated on the topic.”

Despite the commonality of mental health conditions, the pathological mechanisms that underlie their development are still not understood. A high percentage of people with mental disorders do not respond to first-line clinical treatments, adding to a worsening public health crisis. There is a strong need for alternative therapeutic approaches for these conditions. While more research is needed, the medicinal use of cannabis has shown to hold medicinal value.

Phytosciences Ghana Solutions Limited is a subsidiary of PhytoSciences Consultants GmBH, a global consulting firm with a vast resource base of proprietary knowledge, methodologies, and experience. They provide clients access to an international network of scientists and subject matter experts. PhytoSciences Ghana also offers access to their global knowledge management system, a proprietary network that provides start-up cannabis companies and regulators strategic support in developing, strategizing, and executing commercial and policy objectives. PhytoSciences Ghana is helping develop a viable framework for legislative change and offers tailored solutions to local companies so they can strategically maneuver the market as it emerges.

-GLOBE NEWSWIRE