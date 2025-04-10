PIAC Calls for Reforms to Maximize Oil Revenue

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has urged significant reforms to Ghana’s petroleum revenue management framework to ensure that oil wealth translates into long-term development benefits.

Speaking during a recent virtual dialogue titled “Understanding Ghana’s Petroleum Revenue Management,” industry experts and economists underscored the need for stronger regulatory oversight and better-designed oil-funded infrastructure projects.

They warned that without these changes, Ghana risks missing out on maximizing the benefits of its oil resources.

At the forum, Samuel Bekoe, an economist and extractive governance expert with PIAC, stressed that oil-funded projects should be designed with clear, measurable outcomes. He cited past allocations—such as funding for the Free SHS policy—as examples where the impact could have been more transparently tracked if proper design, approval, and monitoring processes had been followed. Bekoe called for a collaborative approach involving PIAC, the government, and oversight institutions like the Auditor-General, the Public Accounts Committee, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to enforce accountability and prevent mismanagement.

Dr. Theophilus Acheampong, an economist and political risk analyst, emphasized the need for a national consensus on infrastructure priorities. He pointed to successful projects, such as Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport, to illustrate how targeted investments in high-return projects can drive progress. Acheampong argued that defining a specific share of petroleum revenues for transformative projects like major trunk roads could boost economic activity, while also noting that without reversing the decline in oil production through a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s fiscal and regulatory regimes, the country may continue to fall behind regional competitors.

Criticism was leveled at past decisions that left Ghana with significant liabilities and regulatory uncertainty, deterring investors and contributing to reduced oil production. The consensus at the webinar was clear: alongside reforms in revenue management, there is an urgent need for upstream industry reforms to attract private equity and modernize infrastructure. Participants commended PIAC for its independent assessments and called on the committee to expand its role beyond tracking revenues to actively advocating for structural reforms in the sector.

This call for reform reflects a broader challenge for Ghana. The integration of strategic, impact-driven projects and the establishment of robust oversight mechanisms are essential to ensure that oil revenues are not just managed but leveraged to create tangible benefits for the nation. The debate serves as a sober reminder that in a sector as volatile as oil, both effective management of current revenue streams and proactive measures to boost production are critical. Without these reforms, the promise of oil wealth may remain unfulfilled, while missed opportunities for infrastructure development and economic advancement persist.