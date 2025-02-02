PIAC Criticizes Government’s Neglect of Industrialization Funding

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has expressed concern over the Ghanaian government’s failure to allocate petroleum revenues toward industrialization efforts in the first half of 2024.

Despite being designated as a priority area, the industrial sector did not receive any portion of the accrued petroleum revenue during this period, as revealed in PIAC’s 2024 Semi-Annual Report.

This omission continues a downward trend in funding for industrialization. In 2020, the government allocated 31.8 million cedis, representing 1.15% of the total Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA), to industrialization. This figure declined to 16.26 million cedis (0.87%) in 2021, further decreased to 9.28 million cedis (0.20%) in 2022, and plummeted to 5.81 million cedis in 2023. In the first half of 2024, despite a budget of over 8 billion cedis for key priority areas, no funds were directed toward industrialization.

The government has justified this lack of allocation by citing alternative funding sources for the sector. However, PIAC contends that supplementary support from petroleum revenues is crucial to drive substantial growth in the industrial sector.

“If industrialization is one of the four key priorities of the government, we expect the government to actualize its own priority by channelling resources to the industrialization sector,” stated Richard Elimah, Technical Advisor to PIAC. He emphasized that even if the sector benefits from other funding avenues, additional investment from petroleum revenues would bolster the government’s industrialization agenda, leading to the establishment of more industries and job creation.

From 2023 to 2025, the government identified agriculture (including fisheries), infrastructure and service delivery in education and health, roads, rails, and other essential infrastructure, alongside industrialization, as key areas to be funded with oil revenue. Despite this, the recent lack of financial commitment to industrialization raises questions about the government’s dedication to this priority.

PIAC’s concerns were echoed during a public forum in the Ejisu municipality, where citizens highlighted the slow progress of projects like the Boankra Inland Port. A participant urged the government to provide more funds for such initiatives, noting their potential to create jobs for the youth.

In response to these findings, PIAC has called on the government to demonstrate its commitment to industrialization by allocating a portion of petroleum revenues to the sector. The committee argues that such investment is essential for driving economic growth and achieving the nation’s industrialization objectives.

As Ghana continues to benefit from increased petroleum revenues, PIAC’s report serves as a reminder of the need for strategic investment in industrialization to ensure sustainable development and economic diversification.