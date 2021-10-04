PIAC members re-elect Prof Adom as Chairman

Membership of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC); the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of the country’s petroleum revenues, has been reconstituted following the expiration of the tenure of some Members.

A statement from PIAC said the new members were sworn-in together with those who had their tenure renewed by their nominating institutions, on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021, in Accra.

The new Members are Mrs Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee who replaced Professor Akosua Darkwah, as the representative of the Independent Policy Research Think Tanks and Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, representing the National House of Chiefs, and replacing Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

The Members who were re-nominated are Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Mr Nasir Alfa Mohammed of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and Mr Bashiru Abdul-Razak of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI).

In a short address, a Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr John Kumah, reiterated government’s commitment to supporting PIAC to carry out its mandate.

He urged the Members to consider

their appointment as a call to public service, and to fulfil the mandate of PIAC to ensure that citizens benefitted from the country’s petroleum revenue.

In a response, Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong urged Government to take action on PIAC’s recommendations to ensure effective and efficient use of petroleum revenues.

The reconstituted Committee re-elected Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong as its Chairman for another one-year term in a meeting on Thursday, 30th September, 2021.

Accepting his re-election, he expressed gratitude to the Committee for the confidence reposed In him, and pledged his commitment to PIAC and service of the citizenry.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong is currently the Managing Director of Mainstream Reinsurance Company.

He previously worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers as Audit Supervisor, SSNIT as Head of Audit,

and at ABC Brewery Company as Senior Cost and Management Accountant.