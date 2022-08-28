Pick career in mining and energy sectors – Chief of Staff urges women

Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, at the weekend advised women to consider energy and mining as a career path to better their lots.

She also called for increased gender diversity by removing barriers hindering equal opportunities for all genders in the mining and energy sectors.

Mrs Osei-Opare noted the mining and energy sectors, despite being tagged as a male-dominated industry had seen a significant adoption of corporate policies concerning equality, inclusion, and diversity to create a happier workforce.

The Chief of Staff therefore underscored the need for the various boards of mining and energy organisations to prioritise and give equal opportunities for women in the boardroom.

Mrs. Osei-Opare gave the advice in a speech read on her behalf by Dr. Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing at the second edition of the Women in Mining and Energy Awards (WiMEA) ceremony held in Accra.

The purpose of WiMEA among others is to acknowledge and celebrate the role, contributions, and achievements of women in Ghana’s mining and energy industries.

It was on the theme “Challenging Stereotypes and Conscious Bias: Supporting Women in Mining and Energy to Achieve Global Cohesion and Leverage their Game-Changing Collective Strength.”

“Research shown that women have enormous impact on the well-being of their families, organisations and nations, but their potential is sometimes not fully realized because of discriminatory social norms, incentives, corporate governance limitations and legal frameworks,” Mrs. Osei-Opare indicated.

Although, she explained the status of most women had improved in recent decades, gender biases persist in some parts of the country and in some organisations, saying it was in that regard that successive governments had mainstreamed various interventions towards ensuring gender parity.

Mrs. Osei-Opare stressed that education remained one of the most important aspects of human development, and thus eliminating gender disparity at all levels of education would help to increase the status and capabilities of women.

“The Free Senior High School policy as introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo among others have enhanced equality of educational opportunity which relates to the SDGs that seeks to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women,” she added.

She said the government had already implemented a number of policies and measures to respond to women’s needs and increase their participation in decision-making in the public and private sectors.

Mrs. Osei-Opare described the awards as another valuable tool towards creating nationwide awareness of women in the mining and energy sectors and inspired the organisers to sustain it.

Meanwhile, a statement issued and signed by Mr Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, the Events Director of Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd., organisers of the event explained the awards was conceptualized to identify and officially recognise women who have played significant roles and contributions in the mining and energy sectors of the economy.

It also aimed at bringing national recognition to women and promoted Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and sought to promote the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals Five (5) of Gender Equality and Reduced Inequalities.