PIED Africa Extends Congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, Calls for Bold Leadership

PIED Africa, a prominent policy and economic development organization, has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in Ghana’s recent presidential election.

Dr. Daniel A. Anim-Prempeh, Executive Director of PIED Africa, conveyed the organization’s congratulations in a letter signed on behalf of its Governing Council, emphasizing Mahama’s perseverance and dedication to the people of Ghana.

“Congratulations President-elect John Dramani Mahama on your well-deserved victory. Your perseverance and the demonstration of commitment to the people of Ghana have earned you this moment,” the statement read. It continued, urging the president-elect to leverage his previous political experience as he navigates the challenges ahead. “May your experience in political leadership and lessons learned from the past guide you as you embark on this new journey,” Dr. Anim-Prempeh wrote.

The organization emphasized the significant economic challenges facing the country and the need for bold decision-making in the coming years. Dr. Anim-Prempeh called for a fresh approach to governance, suggesting that Mahama should appoint a diverse team of competent politicians, professionals from industry, and experts from academia to address these pressing issues. This, he believes, will be key to earning the trust and support of the Ghanaian people.

PIED Africa also expressed its readiness to support Mahama’s administration by offering credible alternative policy directions aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and fostering growth. “PIED Africa will support policies that have the potential to improve the living standards of citizens,” said Dr. Anim-Prempeh.

As Mahama prepares to assume office on January 7, 2025, PIED Africa wished him success, highlighting the importance of wisdom, strength, and courage in his leadership. “May your leadership bring about a new era of growth, development, and peace to Ghana and the entire continent of Africa,” the letter concluded.

PIED Africa is a non-profit, bipartisan organization dedicated to providing strategic insights and alternative policy solutions aimed at improving living standards across Africa.