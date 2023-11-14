Piesie Esther, Perez Musik,Nacee, MOG, others dazzle at 2023 MTN Stands in Worship

Gospel lovers and worshippers were brought to their knees on Saturday following some amazing performances by Ghana’s greatest gospel artists, Piesie Esther, Nacee, MOG, Perez Music, and others at the 2023 MTN Stands in Worship concert on Saturday.

The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) was turned into a typical church auditorium as hundreds of patrons, mostly dressed in church outfits, were treated to great gospel music.

The grateful crowd did not hide their joy as they worshipped along with the musicians, essentially to acknowledge God for his kindness throughout the year.

They took the opportunity to praise and worship their maker for his mercy at the biggest gospel musical concert in the capital this year.

Perez Musik’s appearance on the stage was a breath of fresh air to the audience as he dazzled with some amazing worship renditions.

He led the crowd to worship with some old but very familiar Ghanaian worship songs before getting patrons to sing along to his songs, Hewale Lala, Blema Tesa, and Kaafo.

The reigning songwriter and male vocalist at this year’s Ghana Music Awards, produced an infectious zeal and performance, much to the delight of the crowd.

From one award winner to the other, Piesie Esther, the reigning Gospel Artiste of the Year came on stage to keep the audience on their feet with another energetic performance.

Shoes were flying in the air in the glory of the Lord as patrons interpreted parts of her very popular Ewurade Mo song.

The Wa Ye Me Yie hitmaker produced back-to-back powerful songs that set the atmosphere up for more spirit-filled performances.

Similar performances were then followed by Nacee whose vocals nearly took the roof off the arena, especially with his Aseda hit song.

The crowd was further ‘lifted’ by MOG who was a delight to watch as well as Nsroma Music, Pastor Edwin Dadson, and the melodious MTN Choir.