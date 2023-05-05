Piesie Esther to win VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year – Attractive Mustapha

With barely a little over 24hours more to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023 to take place, Journalist/ Blogger Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah has tipped the celebrated Gospel Musician Piesie Esther to be crowned for the ultimate category Artiste of the Year.

In a Facebook post , he noted that Piesie Esther is likely to be crowned VGMA Artiste of the year due to a number of factors which includes the fact that she will secure a larger number of votes out of the 30% slated for the public.

Below is Attractive Mustapha’s opinion on the VGMA Artiste of the year nominees as posted on Facebook.

She has mounted a spirited campaign towards the awards and working towards winning the ultimate since the announcement of nominees and demonstrated the essence of the award to her career.

So far, the church community especially the Church of Pentecost and its leadership have urged Christians and the general public to vote massively for her which gives her an upper hand. The remaining 40% and 30% power given to the the board and the academy respectively will definitely be split among all the eight nominees thus Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh, Sarkodie, Kidi, King Promise, Black Sheriff including Piesie Esther.

Aside that, Piesie Esther’s hit song “W’aye me yie “ which she released to climax her 20th anniversary in the music industry has enjoyed massive airplay and seems to resonate well with all manner of people, both Christians and pagans.

The song is deemed inspirational and has earned her many performances and appearances with lots of mentions at events under the year of review.

It is worth noting that all nominees in this particular category have worked hard under the year of review which credibly earned them the nomination but for some reasons, Piesie Esther and Black Sheriff have dominated the social media discussions on the awards so far probably because they had higher coverage of trends and performances than their colleague nominees in the category.

Even though Black Sherrif has also started campaigning towards winning the Artiste of the year, I believe it’s too late for him to win since the academy votes have ended, and a few hours to end the public and board voting too.

With the debate still going on and heated than ever, I believe Piesie Esther is likely to win because she has worked hard towards convincing the academy, the public and the board to endorse her as the 2023 artiste of the year.