Piesie Esther’s “Waye Meye” Concert shuts down Dominion Centre

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, completely shut down London’s Dominion Centre on July 29 during her “Waye Meyie” London debut concert.

The event was co-headlined by renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee, “Victory” hitmaker Eben from Nigeria, and South Africa’s finest, Lusanda Beja.

The international gospel star’s concert was eagerly anticipated after she won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Gospel Artiste Of The Year 2023, and it ended up being a delightful event of singalong and thrills.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, a concert attendee named Gideon Asare expressed his profound gratitude to the event’s organisers for staging the performance.

“I will say very big thank you to the organizers of this concert, from stage to sound was on point and I would also advise the gospel musicians in Ghana to be doing more shows here since we do not often get them here” he said.

Piesie Esther’s music expresses her ardent desire to aid others in fostering a stronger bond with God. She has conducted worship services all over the world, including USA, Italy, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany.

With the release of her debut album, “Apae Ama Me,” in 2002, Piesie Esther attained widespread recognition. Following this, she released her album “Me Nte Ase” in 2008, which led to nominations for her in the categories of Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards