Visitors to the Pikworo Slave Camp, a tourist attraction site, in the Kassena Nankana West District have, since March 2020, reduced from 500 per month to 50, thereby reducing income generation drastically.

Mr Aaron Azumah, the interim Manager of the Camp, attributed the low patronage to the impact of the Coronavirus and said revenue accrued from the visitors was used to maintain the camp.

Mr Azumah who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the camp, said “the impact of COVID-19 has melted down revenue drastically as we hardly see foreign tourists.”

He appealed to government to rehabilitate the camp and the major roads leading to it, to enable it attract many visitors as the restriction on travel was being reduced.

“Because of the poor roads, many people find it difficult traveling from far distances like Accra which is about 14 hours to the Upper East region. Unfortunately, there is no flight direct from Accra to the Upper East region”, he stated.

The Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Henry Yeledour, when contacted, said his outfit had provided COVID-19 logistics to the camp to protect tourists from being infected with the virus.

“We are appealing to those of us around and out of the region, that, the restrictions have been eased and it is now permissible for you to visit the tourist sites”, he added.

Mr Yeledour said plans were underway to support the Pikworo Slave Camp put up a visitor information office, washrooms and a fence wall to avert further encroachment on the site.

The one-kilometre square size of the Pikworo Slave Camp that was used for slave trade was established in 1704 and abolished in 1845.

It is one of the well-known slave camps in Ghana and has a natural spring water and a rock which produces different rhythms when wind blows around.

Other interesting things at the site include; the punishment rock, where ‘recalcitrant slaves’ were punished to deter others, a cemetery and a watchtower.