Pillion riding banned in Bawku Municipality

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC)has banned pillion riding in the Bawku Municipal area effective Thursday, January 6, 2022.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, said the REGSEC after critically examining the security situation, banned pillion riding (a man riding on a motor bike and picking another man on the same motor bike) in the Bawku Municipality and its environs.

It said “the ban does not include a woman riding on a motor bike and picking another woman on the same motor bike. It does not also allow a woman riding on a motor bike and picking a man on the same motor bike.”

The release said adequate security would be provided to the Total and GOIL fuel filling stations in Bawku Township, and requested the Bawku Municipal Security Council to enforce the directives with the urgency it deserved.