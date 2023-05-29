Pillow Fight Championship Belt Outdoored

The Pillow Fight Championship Belt was put in the public space for the first time at the Accra Girls SHS during their Inter Houses Competition last Saturday.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla William, President of the Ghana Pillow Fight Championship and CEO of One On One Foundation as well as Dreamland Sports Plus said it is ideal that the people see the belt and prepare towards winning.

He said there would be a float to display the belt at some places in the regional capitals, and present the national competition after the regional events and promised that winners are going to be rewarded with handsome prizes.

He noted that the young are the strength of the nation, and the schools are going to enjoy most.

“Our target is the youth and so we are doing everything to give them a wonderful competition full of thrills and excitement. We promise that after the schools, the communities will also get their share and we shall all enjoy the sport called Pillow Fighting” he said.