Pillow Fight ends with enthralling performance in Takoradi

The Effie Kuma police Astro Turf was the venue for the maiden edition of the Pillow Fight championship in Takoradi.

Pillow Fight is a sport fight game mostly played by young children in which they engage in physical conflict, using pillows with two fighters at a time.

About 60 basic school pupils from the Takoradi Municipal participated in the newly-trending sport, which was categorised into four divisions, thus the boy’s division as the Lightweight, Heavyweight, Superweight and the lady’s division.

In the lightweight division for the boys, Emmanuel Attuaful finished second and Famous Frimpong finished first, for the heavyweight George Apeletey beat Dalenton Boadi to become first, while in the Superweight, Frederick Yannkson was crowned the winner over Richmond Adu who placed second respectively.

The next stop for the Pillow Fight would be at the Koforidua Technical University on September 21.