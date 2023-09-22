Pillow Fighting Show At Bukom Attracts Large Crowd

The third in the series of Community Pillow Fighting Contests was held at the Bukom Square on Thursday to commemorate the Kwame Nkrumah Day in Accra.

The event drew a lot of people, most of them, kids and youth.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams who was impressed with the attendance urged community leaders to get involved and support such initiatives as they bring entertainment and socialization within the area as well as unearth talents.

He said the Bukom event was really exciting despite the late start and the contestants proved that they have the sporting spirit.

He commended all the participants and rewarded them with gifts for their education and soft drinks.

He noted that Pillow Fighting has come to stay because it is interesting with no injuries and very attractive.

The young female fighters did well to keep the spectators cheering.

Mr. Macaulay, Technical Director of the PDF Ghana said the participants did well but they need training to be technical to gain more points in the fight.

Yours Truly was there to offer morale support and present some of the prizes to be winners.

Winners of the Bukom Contest which include Zakari Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku have qualified for the next stage of competition which has a beautiful title at stake.

Other competitions have been organised in Odorkor and Chorkor which were very interesting and well attended.