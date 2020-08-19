A pilot was injured and transported to hospital after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767-300, had landed safely after declaring an emergency, said the airport in a tweet early Wednesday morning, adding that the aircraft was not carrying passengers.

Officials initially said that “there were two souls on board and no injuries were reported.” They said later that one male pilot was transported to hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department “with a non-life threatening leg injury that was sustained during evacuation.”

A mechanical issue was reported on the commercial airplane before landing which was flying from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Los Angeles.

The malfunction was found at the left main landing gear, which the crew was unable to extend, reported local news outlet City News Service, citing Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will undertake an investigation into the accident.